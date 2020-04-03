Approximately 76 million Americans are older than 60 and have underlying health conditions that put them at risk for contracting COVID-19, but Colorado has the second-lowest share of any state.
QuoteWizard, an insurance comparison company, reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the prevalence of cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and asthma in each state. The researchers found that Colorado’s senior citizens had the lowest rate of diabetes and the second-lowest rate of cardiovascular disease.
Minnesota was the only state with a smaller percentage of seniors at risk. West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama were at the opposite end of the spectrum. QuoteWizard cautioned, however, that some states were “riskier” for their senior populations than the data suggest in the abstract due to the number of existing cases of COVID-19.
Within the last week, the CDC reported that of 122,653 positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S., between 71% and 78% of hospitalizations were for people with at least one underlying health condition. As of Thursday, the number of cases nationally exceeded 239,000.
