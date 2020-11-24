Several Colorado groups are joining advocacy efforts for a federal proposal to cover all out-of-pocket costs of medically-necessary care through the COVID-19 pandemic until a vaccine is widely available.
“The Health Care Emergency Guarantee Act would bring so much relief to people who really need it right now in the middle of this huge emergency our nation is facing,” said Lydia Guzman, president of Health Care for All Colorado. “Our hope at Health Care for All Colorado is that by coming together as a coalition that we bring focus, and unity, and power to pass this bill. And it can’t happen fast enough.”
The other Colorado organizations supporting the bill include Arvadans for Progressive Action, Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, Colorado Foundation for Universal Health Care, Health Care for All, Democratic Socialists of America Denver, Democratic Socialists of America Fort Collins, Physicians for a National Health Program’s Colorado Chapter and Cooperate Colorado.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter are cosponsors. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is the sponsor of the Senate version of the bill.
The other provisions of the measure would ban surprise billing and medical debt collection, and prohibit increased copays for the duration of the pandemic.
