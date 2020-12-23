Most Coloradans are waiting for government relief check, but a Colorado causes are in line for relief, as well.
If President Donald Trump ultimately signs the bill (or Congress overrides a threatened veto), it will be spread around from internet hookups to ranching, as well as water projects to rent assistance.
Farmers and ranchers are a priority to ensuring food security, so its good see agriculture as a priority in line for $13 billion nationally, said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.
"It will also help expand local food markets, invest in regional processors, strengthen rural communities through broadband development, and support mental health services through state departments of agriculture — all issues the Colorado Department of Agriculture has focused on throughout the pandemic," she stated. "While there is still more work to do, this effort will help provide much needed relief to Colorado’s agricultural economy and communities.”
Shawn Martini, vice president for advocacy for the Colorado Farm Bureau, said a significant piece of Colorado's share will will go to specialty producers — such as fruits, nuts and nursery products — who were not beneficiaries of the previous rounds of stimulus money.
"We welcome the support for agriculture in these difficult times,” Martini said.
A Farm Bureau analysis of the relief bill found:
- $870 million for a supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage program and dairy donation program.
- $300 million for fisheries.
- $200 million to address gaps in nutrition research.
- $100 million each for specialty crop block grant programs and local agriculture market programs.
- $75 million each for the Gus Schumacher nutrition program and farming opportunities training and outreach.
- $60 million for interstate shipment grants .
- $28 million for farm stress programs.
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Superior and Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver, both Democrats, are taking credit for a 15% monthly increase in benefits provided by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed serious deficiencies in our ability to protect the most vulnerable of our society during economic crises, and has left 1 in 3 Coloradans food insecure,” Neguse stated after the measures were adopted in the final relief plan. “An increase in SNAP will provide needed nutrition assistance to vulnerable Coloradans and kids, and assist with long term economic stability."
Neguse said he had advocated for the benefit since the onset of the crisis to feed families in Colorado's economically vulnerable communities.
The pandemic exposed the need for a better safety net for struggling families, Bennet said.
“We’ve called for a 15% SNAP benefits increase since April, and I’m pleased it was included in the bipartisan agreement on additional COVID relief," he said. "As the economic fallout from the pandemic continues, this increase in these benefits will provide nutritional assistance to our nation’s most vulnerable families, particularly our children.”
Marc Jacobson, CEO of Hunger Free Colorado, said he hoped the increase could be sustained for the duration of the crisis.
“Too many Colorado families are struggling to put food on the table because of this pandemic," he stated. "We are relieved to see Congress finally increase SNAP benefits so that more families have the food needed to stay healthy and safe during the next few challenging months.”
Neguse said his proposals for the relief bill also provide:
- Forgiveness for Economic Injury Disaster Loan advances
- $290 million for Emergency Solutions Grants
- $3.25 billion for Strategic National Stockpile improvements
- $250 million for Head Start
- An extension of the eviction moratorium until Jan. 31
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican from Colorado Springs, was pleased that the bill passed Monday included a 3% pay raise for troops, nearly $1.4 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and funding for law enforcement.
Lamborn said he voted against a second part of the package that increased non-defense spending, including money for the Green New Deal, the U.S. Postal Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and gender-related programs in Pakistan.
Lamborn had a problem with the $600 direct relief checks, which his ally, the president, hopes to boost to $2,000, as well as the $300 weekly federal supplemental unemployment benefit.
“This is not a way to effectively legislate," he said in a statement Wednesday. "This omnibus is the longest bill in history, numbering 5,593 pages, and the second largest spending bill. To make matters worse, the full text of this bill was not released until hours before Members were expected to vote on its content. In the future, we must allow Members of Congress to engage in negotiation and debate, not craft legislation in secret behind closed doors in the 11th hour, just days before Christmas. This year the process failed. Moving forward we must do better.”
Internet access is expected to be the focus of the next legislative session, and there should be federal dollars available for the chore of ensuring rural areas can get online.
The bill represents the nation's largest one-time broadband investment.
The deal sets aside $7 billion for high-speed internet connections and to help low-income people pay their monthly internet bill.
About $3 billion of the money would provide rebates of up to $50 each month to help qualified people cover their broadband bills, or up to $75 if they live on a reservation or tribal area. An estimated 33 million Americans could qualify.
Arts critic John Moore reported for Colorado Politics this week that the state's venues and nonprofit news organizations will be in line for a share of the $15 billion carved out for the arts.
The Colorado Independent Venue Association told Moore its members had been “crushed” by stay-at-home orders.
The relief bill is expected to help dozens of local venues, including the Hi-Dive, Dazzle, Nocturne, Roxy Broadway, Levitt Pavilion, Swallow Hill Music Hall, Club Vinyl, Comedy Works, Red Rocks, The Boulder Theater, The Fox Theater, Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall.
“We never thought we wouldn’t make it through this, but what this mostly means to us is some breathing room and peace of mind,” Scott LaBarbera, owner of the Oriental Theater, told Moore.
Colorado WINS, the state employees' union, was disappointed that there wasn't more for working people. The union said if local governments don't get more help, fewer public servants will be able to meet the needs of the community in crisis.
"We need to respect, protect and pay the people providing services that are keeping communities running throughout this crisis — and, in many cases, at great personal risk to themselves and their families," executive director Hilary Glasgow stated.
While the latest stimulus package includes money for unemployment benefits, education and vaccine distribution, more needs to be done for families trying to meet basic needs. Glasgow pinned blame on Senate Republicans, and called out Sen. Cory Gardner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by name.
"Our communities need targeted investment, especially Black, Latino, Asian, native and immigrant communities that are becoming ill, dying and losing jobs at higher rates," Glasgow said. "Congress needs to work together to pass a relief bill that will inject funds into state and local governments, so Colorado can continue to deliver vital public services that keep our communities safe and our families healthy."
The Colorado Apartment Association was glad to see relief for renters and rental housing providers. It's unclear how the state will use its share of the money as owners, operators and renters weather the financial storm, said Drew Hamrick, the association's general counsel and senior vice president of government affairs.
"It is critical that we find ways to allow Coloradans to get back to work and to earn a living," he said.
He said the extension of the moratorium could "negatively impact" rental housing providers, which could destabilize the market.
"Evictions are an absolute last resort for rental housing providers as empty apartments also do not pay bills incurred by running rental properties," Hamrick said. "Rental housing providers have been working hard to find ways to keep residents in their homes and to prevent them from amassing significant debt. Eviction moratoria do not do this. We must continue to work together during these challenging times to find short-term and long-term solutions to stabilize residents’ economic futures.”
Trout Unlimited said the water provisions in the federal stimulus is the bait the organization needs to keep anglers in Colorado rivers, especially in high-priority areas such as the Colorado River Basin.
The package includes $58.4 million for the Upper Colorado River Basin Fund, which also addresses watersheds in New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The Lower Colorado River Basin Development Fund is set to receive $5.5 million for water projects in Arizona, southern California, southern Nevada, western New Mexico and southern Utah.
Scott Yates, Trout Unlimited's Western Water and Habitat Program director, called it "just what the doctor ordered.”
“We need laws that encourage innovation and direct multiple funding streams at issues like water scarcity and resilience in the face of climate change," he said in a statement. "The bills directed at reclamation programs should help both agricultural producers and rivers, and that’s the multi-stakeholder benefit sweet spot we need to hit more often in the future.”
The Colorado River Basin covers more than 246,000 square miles in seven states.
