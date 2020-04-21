Early assessments suggest 90% of the Western Slope's fruit could be lost this season, due to last week's freeze and compounded by the pandemic.
The Colorado Farm Bureau told Sonny Perdue, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the crop is devastated.
The state's largest advocacy organization for farmers and ranchers asked the Department of Agriculture to declare the region a federal disaster area, qualifying fruit farms for federal relief.
"This is a loss they couldn’t afford in a good year, let alone a year where we are fighting a global health pandemic and a downturn in the economy,” Colorado Farm Bureau President Don Shawcroft wrote in a letter to Perdue.
The Farm Bureau said Colorado produces about 17,000 tons of peaches a year valued at about $40 million.
On April 13 temperatures dropped to a record low of 19 degrees delivering a fatal impact to many of the fruit tree buds for this year's crop.
“Access to extra support for these farmers could be the tipping point for their businesses helping them survive this difficult time,” Shawcroft wrote.
Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner urged Perdue to help Colorado farmers last week.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last month includes $9.5 billion in direct assistance to agricultural producers and $14 billion in loans. The USDA determines how that money gets divided.
"Colorado agriculture generates more than $40 billion in economic activity, providing over 170,000 jobs and supplying local, regional, and international markets," Bennet and Gardner wrote in a letter to the Trump administration on April 13. "However, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating new challenges and injecting even more uncertainty in markets battered by years of trade wars and extreme weather."
You can read the senators' letter by clicking here.
