DENVER, CO - MARCH 16: Colorado State Representatives Leslie Herod, right, and James Coleman, join Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson, left, in handing out free bagged lunches to people arriving in their cars. The three are joined by others on site at the Evie Garrett Dennis Campus to hand out the bagged school lunches to Denver Public School students and their parents on March 16, 2020, in Denver. DPS has 11 school locations across the metro area where they will be giving out free breakfasts and lunches to all students through April 3, 2020.