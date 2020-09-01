Colorado students in kindergarten through third grade soon will have access to lessons in reading, math, science, and art through their television sets.
Gov. Jared Polis announced the launch of “Colorado Classroom: Learn with Me at Home” on Monday. The programming starts Sept. 7 and airs for at least 15 weeks on Rocky Mountain PBS. Developed in partnership with the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Education Initiative, the programming for young students builds on a summer program focused on literacy.
The lessons, with a different theme each week, will reach families even if they don’t have internet access. Every Friday will feature interactive science lessons developed with help from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The lessons will be broadcast in English with Spanish subtitles.
