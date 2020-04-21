The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is Wednesday and to say it's like no other is a safe bet, as Colorado groups organize a stay-at-home celebration of the planet.
Environment Colorado and GreenLatinos are organizing local events build around nature, music, art and political information.
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will lead a Zoom webinar aimed at elementary and high school students with Cody Cirillo, professional skier from Breckenridge; Jevon Taylor, owner and designer of False Ego; and writer and performer Bobby LeFebre.
For information about listening in click here.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, organizers plan a webinar on renewable energy on college campuses.
Speakers include Environment Colorado organizer Matt Gappmayer; Nic Riani, a UCLA student who chairs the CALPIRG Students Board; and Ian Johnson, the sustainability director for Colorado College.
Participants can sign up by clicking here.
Friday at noon state Sen. Chris Hansen will lead a discussion on how rethinking transportation could help Colorado address the climate crisis.
Register by clicking here.
Events will fly under the social media hash tag of #VirtualEarthDay. Environment Colorado Climate Defenders are challenging people this week do to 50 things to address climate change, including posting on social media, writing a letter to an elected official or signing a petition. Learn more by clicking here.
Colorado also is one of the target states where the Environmental Voter Project is mobilizing get-out-the-vote efforts this week. Colorado is joined by Florida, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Georgia — all key states in deciding the U.S. Senate or the presidential races.
From 2 to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday the organization is putting on webinars to train volunteers using "non-partisan behavioral science-informed messaging to turn these environmentalists into better voters," including urging people to participate in mail-ballot voting.
“In 2020, the real Earth Day is Election Day, and nothing will deter us from our mission of getting people who care about our environmental future to vote," Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project, said in a statement Tuesday. "We are adjusting our GOTV efforts to meet the realities of this COVID-19 crisis, and we are still seeing incredible results. There remains an unprecedented level of political enthusiasm in the environmental movement right now, and environmentalists are going to vote like our lives depend on it."
To participate in an environmental voter training webinar Tuesday click here. For Wednesday's event, click here.
