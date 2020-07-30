Colorado county and municipal leaders are formally asking the state's congressional delegation to help out struggling local budgets in the next stimulus package.
In a joint letter, they said the coronavirus pandemic threatens the "health, financial security and long-term sustainability" of the communities they serve.
“Across the state, local leaders, business owners, front line workers and first responders have stepped up to help meet these challenges head on,” the letter states. “We now ask for our honorable congressional delegation to continue doing the same on the federal level. Only by working together, enacting commonsense policies now, and taking bold action can we get our economy working. As the elected representatives of the state's cities, towns and counties, we urge you in the strongest terms to approve new funding for Colorado and the state’s county and municipal governments.”
The letter goes on to state that communities know their needs and how to deliver on them.
“We ask that this funding not include bureaucratic and burdensome restrictions that tie local lawmaker’s hands and prevent them from allocating resources where necessary. Finally, we urge you to remove the population threshold for municipalities and counties that can receive essential aid," the officials stated. "This pandemic and the economic damage know no borders or limits, hitting both large and small communities alike.”
Senate Republicans introduced a stimulus package earlier this week and negotiations continue to go on in Congress. This letter was organized by Colorado Small Business Majority.
Read the letter by clicking here.
Those endorsing the letter were:
- Michael Hancock, Denver mayor
- Mike Coffman, Aurora mayor
- Adam Paul, Lakewood mayor
- Wade Troxell, Fort Collins mayor
- Jan Kulmann, Thornton mayor
- Marc Williams, Arvada mayor
- Laura Keegan, Edgewater mayor
- Royce Pindell, Bennett mayor
- Thomas Feldkamp, Bow Mar mayor
- Tara Beiter-Fluhr, Sheridan mayor
- Herb Atchison, Westminster mayor
- Zachary Urban , Wheat Ridge City Council member
- Val Nosler Beck, Wheat Ridge City Council member
- Angela Lawson, Aurora City Council member
- Sonja Macys, Steamboat Springs City Council member
- Aaron Brockett, Boulder City Council member
- Curtis Gardner, Aurora City Council member
- Juan Marcano, Aurora City Council member
- Rick Voorhees, Glenwood Springs City Council member
- Lauren Simpson, Arvada City Council member
- Amanda P. Sandoval, Denver City Council member
- Deborah Ortega, Denver City Council member
- Paul Kashmann, Denver City Council member
- Amanda Sawyer, Denver City Council member
- Kendra Black, Denver City Council member
- Jacque Phillips, Thornton City Council member
- Michal Rosenoer, Edgewater City Council member
- Alison Coombs, Aurora City Council member
- Jacob Labure, Lakewood City Council member
- Scott McInnis, Mesa County commissioner
- Elise Jones, Boulder County commissioner
- Christopher Wiseman, Pueblo County commissioner
- Clyde Church, La Plata County commissioner
- Kathy R. Chandler-Henry, Eagle County commissioner
- Eva Henry, Adams County commissioner
- Shiloh Freed, Chaffee County commissioner
- Matt Jones, Boulder County commissioner
- John Kefalas, Larimer County commissioner
- Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, Adams County commissioner
- Carlos Garcia, Conejos County commissioner
- Scott James, Weld County commissioner
- George Marlin, Clear Creek County commissioner
- Holly Williams, El Paso County commissioner
- Hilary Cooper, San Miguel County commissioner
- Helen Sigmond, Alamosa County commissioner
- Steve Burgess, Lincoln County commissioner
- Terry Hofmeister, Phillips County commissioner
- Kayla Marcella, Lake County commissioner
- Kris Holstrom, San Miguel County commissioner
- Tony Wells, Washington County commissioner
- Teak Simonton, Eagle County treasurer
- Connie Trujillo, Conejos County treasurer
