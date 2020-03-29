The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Saturday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 2,307 cases, with 326 patients hospitalized and 47 deaths. The number of deaths reported may not yet include individual reports from individual county departments.
The virus has spread across 46 counties in the state — Denver County has the most cases, with 408.
The CDPHE also stated that 14,470 people had been tested for the virus.
The department notes that cases include people who had a positive lab test and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.