'Officers are scared out there': Coronavirus hits US police

A Denver Police Department officer wears a surgical mask while directing traffic at a coronavirus drive-thru testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. Officials planned to administer 150 tests but the line of vehicles wrapped around three city blocks.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Saturday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 2,307 cases, with 326 patients hospitalized and 47 deaths. The number of deaths reported may not yet include individual reports from individual county departments. 

Made with Flourish

The virus has spread across 46 counties in the state — Denver County has the most cases, with 408.  

The CDPHE also stated that 14,470 people had been tested for the virus.

The department notes that cases include people who had a positive lab test and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.