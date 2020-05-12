U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter’s bill to give marijuana businesses access to the banking system will be included in the House version of “CARES 2.0,” a new coronavirus relief proposal.
“I just learned the#SAFEBankingAct is included in the CARES 2.0 package. I have been pushing for this because the#COVID19 crisis has only exacerbated the risk posed to cannabis businesses & their employees & they need relief just like any other legitimate business,” Perlmutter wrote on Twitter.
He added that the bill would also include aid to state and local governments that congressional Democrats have been seeking.
Perlmutter’s Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, introduced in 2019, would prohibit a federal regulator from penalizing financial institutions doing business with marijuana companies in places where the drug is legal. On the federal level, cannabis is still prohibited.
Also in the new coronavirus proposal, named the HEROES Act, are an expansion of food assistance benefits and $11.5 billion for homelessness response that U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse championed.
“Those experiencing homelessness are more likely to be hospitalized or need critical care if they contract COVID-19, and lack of sanitation and shelter make them all the more vulnerable to being infected,” Neguse said. “Increased funds for Emergency Solution Grants are essential to safeguard our most vulnerable populations and keep our communities safe.”
