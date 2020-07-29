Kelly Sloan: "There is a building in downtown Denver that, when you walk by it, looks as though it has been foreclosed on. The windows are broken and boarded up; it is covered with hateful and vulgar graffiti; the unkempt lawn is overgrown with weeds; visible signs of squatting are scattered here and there, and a chain-link fence has been installed as an afterthought. The building, of course, is our State Capitol."