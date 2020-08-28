Black legislators have a message for President Trump: America has been here before.
The Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado produced a video message during the Republican National Convention to address Trump's efforts to dissuade voting by mail, which Democrats contend is aimed at suppressing minority votes.
The Colorado lawmakers dedicated their stand to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who was savagely beaten at the Edmund Pettus Bridge leading the effort for Black voting rights in Selma, Ala., in 1965.
"We will not let Trump’s attacks on United States Postal service keep us from voting," Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, who chairs the caucus, told Colorado Politics in a text Friday afternoon. "We will vote."
In the video, Herod and Dominique Jackson speak of the obstacles faced by Black people to vote before the civil rights movement
"For as long as we can remember, Black people have been subjected to racist policies targeted at every aspect of our lives," said Rep. Janet Buckner of Denver, who is running for a seat in the state Senate in November.
The Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 because of the "sheer determination and perseverance" of civil rights activists, said Rep. Javon Melton of Aurora.
"They assured that racist practices would not longer be able to hold us back from the voting booth," he said.
Rep. James P. Coleman of Denver, who also is running for Senate, said Black people have made their voices heard in every election since.
"And today we fight so that our rights will not be taken away from us," said Rep. Tony Exum Sr. of Colorado Springs.
You can watch the full video by clicking here.
