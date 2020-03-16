The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Monday said workers who lose jobs as a result of a closure order by Gov. Jared Polis are eligible for unemployment insurance benefits.
Polis ordered bars and restaurants closed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus after ordering ski resorts on Sunday to close for a week. Any worker who has been laid off or had hours reduced to fewer than 32 hours a week and earns less than the weekly amount of unemployment benefits (about 55% of their average wages over the past 12 months) is eligible.
The department said it encourages employers to use paid leave and remote working options before laying off employees. Employers also can use the department's Work Share program by having employees work fewer hours and collect unemployment insurance benefits. To qualify, at least two workers at a company or department of a firm have to have hours cut 10-40%.
Here are questions and answers posted by the department on its website:
Q. Am I eligible for unemployment benefits if:
- I work part time and my employer reduced hours to zero for the next 30 days?
A: Yes, if you are working fewer than 32 hours a week and earning less than the weekly amount of unemployment benefits pay (approximately 55 percent of your average wage over a 12-month time period), you may receive unemployment benefits.
- I work for a ski resort who closed for one week?
A: Yes. If you are not working, you can file a claim (or reopen a claim you filed in the last 12 months if money remains on the claim). If you file a new claim, you must serve one unpaid waiting week before any payments can be issued. However, a claim is active for one year (52 weeks), and you may be paid unemployment benefits for any weeks you are unemployed in the next year.
- I work for an entertainment venue full time and my hours were reduced?
A: Yes, if you are working fewer than 32 hours a week and earning less than the weekly amount that unemployment benefits pay (approximately 55% of your average wage over a 12-month time period), you may receive unemployment benefits.
- I tested positive for COVID-19 and am quarantined for 14 days?
A: Undetermined at this point, pending federal proposal and proposed emergency rules.
- I have flu-like symptoms and my employer asked me to self quarantine?
A: Undetermined at this point, pending federal proposal and proposed emergency rules.
- My employer laid off all employees?
A: Yes. If you are not working, you can file a claim (or reopen a claim you filed in the last 12 months if money remains on the claim). If you file a new claim, you must serve one unpaid waiting week before any payments can be issued.
Q: How do I file a claim?
A: Fill out the form at coloradoui.gov/fileaclaim.
Q: How long before I receive unemployment?
A: It may take as little as two weeks but as many as six to complete the processing, depending on how many employers are a part of the claim. The first eligible week is an unpaid waiting week before any payments can be issued.
Q: How much does unemployment pay?
A: Unemployment benefits are approximately 55% of a person's average weekly wage over a 12-month time period. Estimate your potential payments.
Q: If I work them a few hours a week, can I still get federal and state aid?
A: For unemployment insurance, you may still receive partial benefits if you are working fewer than 32 hours a week and earning less than the weekly unemployment benefit amount. You must report all hours worked and earnings, including tips, for the hours worked when you request payment of unemployment benefits.
Q: What other resources exist?
A: A link to other resources CDLE refers our customers: www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/more-assistance
