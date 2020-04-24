Stay-at-home order or not, fans of the first lady plan to gather in Parker Saturday night to wish her a happy 50th birthday on Sunday.
Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, which carries the force of law, expires Sunday. The order limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Once the legal order expires Sunday, what the governor called safer-at-home guidelines continue to call for groups to be of 10 people or fewer.
The idea is to film a message to Melania Trump as part of a birthday video being put on by Reggie Carr and Johnny Thomas, the founders of the advocacy organization I'm a Trumpster.
While the president has offered support to protesters, the social distancing rules are recommended and supported by his coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence.
Local organizer and conservative radio host Kim Monson said those who gather will practice social distancing "in concept" and those who don't have a mask will be given one.
“In many ways, Melania Trump is the forgotten First Lady," Monson said in an email. "She hardly ever graces magazine covers and is seldom interviewed for women’s publications. April 26th is a big birthday for her and we want to wish her well. Our understanding is Governor Polis will be lifting his Executive Order on April 26th. This is just five hours before the order is lifted. We need time to get this video filmed and edited to send to the White House on the 26th. We do not know how many individuals will attend, however this event is on private property.”
The shoot is at 7 p.m. at 5915 Ponderosa Way in Parker.
