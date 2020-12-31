Gov. Jared Polis announced late Wednesday that he is asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move Colorado counties that are currently in Red on the COVID-19 dial down to Orange on Monday.
The move would affect the levels in 33 counties, including those in the Denver metro area.
Polis said in posts on Facebook and Twitter that this is because of a sustained decline in cases of the novel coronavirus.
"In reviewing the data today, Colorado has been in a sustained decline for 13 days, and only 73% of ICU beds statewide are in use," the post said. "This is a direct result of Coloradans stepping up and taking the steps to protect themselves and others."
Under level Orange guidelines, restaurants can operate at 25% capacity with a maximum capacity of 50, and on-premise last-call hours would go to 10 p.m. Gym capacity also increases to 25% or 25 people indoors per room.
