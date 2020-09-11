The fight over mandatory face coverings is going to church Saturday in Colorado Springs, as the law of God meets the law of Jared Polis.
The event will feature religious activist Sean Feucht to speak about "peace and unity during a time of riots and division," according to a press release from Tamra Farah, a conservative political activist, former El Paso County Republican Party chair and the wife for former gubernatorial candidate Barry Farah.
The Springs rally is from 10 to noon at Memorial Park at 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave, on the grass east of the park lake.
Masks that are mandatory in Colorado by the governor's executive order? They're optional Saturday, said Dr. Steve Holt, an event organizer and senior pastor of The Road Church at Chapel Hill.
"It has become an acceptable practice for mask and social distancing policies to go unenforced at peaceful protest events around the country," he said in response to Colorado Politics questioning the mask policy. "With all the media information that’s available, we trust each individual to choose for themselves whether or not they wear masks or social distance."
Feucht attended an event with President Trump at the White House in December, and he has led similar coronavirus protest events, called Called the Let Us Worship Community Events, since the first one in California in July, as reported by Fox News.
The event has a legal defense, however.
The order applies to Coloradans "entering or moving within any public indoor space," according to the state's COVID-19 website, and "while using or waiting to use public (buses, light-rail) or non-personal (taxis, car services, ride-shares) transportation services."
The governor's office has left the matter to local authorities to enforce in the past and did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning. (This story will be updated.)
The event might violate the spirit of precautions, without amounting to an offense that results in tickets or arrests.
Such gatherings that shirk precautions, indoors or outdoors, are characterized by health officials as "super spreader events," where a single infected person can exponentially multiply the number of sick people they can come in contact with and whom those people come in contact with.
The 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month, which was mostly outside, has been linked to more than 266,796 new coronavirus cases, according to a study released Tuesday that measured the public health costs of super-spreading events.
This spring conservatives rallied to Trump's side when he downplayed the risk of the virus, including protests at the state Capitol and Colorado Capitol. This week, the White House sought to explain Trump's effort to downplay the severity and fatal risks of the illness, while giving recorded private remarks to author Bob Woodward that suggested he knew otherwise at the time. Trump has since said he was trying to prevent a public panic.
As of Friday, there had been 60,185 cases and 1,889 deaths, among 178,670 deaths nationally. The U.S, has had 1.9 million confirmed cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Saturday event in Colorado Springs is aimed at allowing people to pray for their local, state and federal government.
In Farah's press release, that made no mention of the masks, Holt said, “During this time of unrest and division in our state and our country, a diverse group of churches in Colorado Springs has come together to organize a worship and prayer event, with the goal of seeing God’s love, forgiveness, and peace permeate our city.”
Besides Holt and Feucht, other religious leaders expected to participate are:
- Al Pittman, senior pastor at Calvary Worship Center
- Todd and Kelly Hudnall, senior pastors at Radiant Church
- Dean Hawk, lead pastor at Rock Family Church
- Joseph Winger, senior pastor at Boulder Street Church
- Gabe Valle, senior pastor at Iglesia Venga Tu Reino
- Henry Allen, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference
- Brian Michaels, senior pastor at Springs Lighthouse
- John Serio, senior pastor at The Springs Journey Church
- Jeff Anderson, senior advisor for faith-based outreach for U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn
