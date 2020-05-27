The Colorado Department of Human Services has announced that students who are eligible for free and reduced-price lunch will receive up to $279 for food thanks to federal coronavirus relief legislation.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 authorized the creation of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer to families of children who otherwise would have received meals if not for their schools’ closure due to COVID-19. In the case of Colorado, the $5.70 benefit per student per day was multiplied by 49 days of school closure, although a student may receive less depending on the circumstances.
Approximately 363,000 children will benefit from the additional money. The benefit is separate from the grab-and-go meals that many schools are offering during the pandemic. Families can expect to see the transfers in June or July.
The money for PEBT will come through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, meaning families already receiving the federal food benefit will need to take no action. Schools and school districts will instruct non-enrolled families how to sign up for the benefit.
The human services department reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security does not deem these benefits as factors in immigration decisions under the “public charge” rule, which evaluates residency status or admission of immigrants in part based on their dependence on public benefits.
