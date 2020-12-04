The liberal-minded followers of Change.Org don't want to see the three Aurora police officers clowning around at the site of Elijah McClain back in blue.
The petition is addressed to Gov. Jared Polis.
As of Friday morning, more than 42,000 people had signed its online petition opposing reinstatement of officers involved in a related prank two months ago. No one has been charged criminally in McClain's death after he was restrained by Aurora police in August 2019, a combination of the chokehold applied by officers and ketamine administered by first-responders after that.
The following October, officers Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jaron Jones took a photograph at a memorial site reenacting the chokehold as a gag. One of the officers involved in McClain's death, Jason Rosenblatt, texted back “haha” after receiving the photo.
After an investigation, Dittrich and Marrero were fired and Jaron Jones, resigned before he was to receive his punishment. Dittrich and Marrero are expected to appeal their cases to the city Civil Service Commission in a closed-door session Dec. 14 and 15.
Change.org is a for-profit company that allows people to set up petitions to pressure politicians.
The company said Friday that Darlene Jones, an Aurora resident, started the McClain petition.
“These are supposed to be those that ‘serve and protect’ the most diverse community in Colorado,” she said in a statement. “That was a son, a brother, a friend, and a light in our community. Many of us are still grieving.”
