On Wednesday, just under 50% of Colorado households had responded to the census as printed questionnaires began arriving in mailboxes.
Starting in March, most households nationwide received invitations to fill out the census questions online or by phone. Mailed questionnaires are the next step to elicit responses, to be followed by in-person visits from census takers.
Colorado ranked thirteenth in the percentage of households that have voluntarily responded to date, at 49.7%. Minnesota was the only state with a response rate in excess of 55%. Locally, suburban Denver counties have responded at the highest rate, with more than three-fifths of Douglas and Broomfield County residents submitting their information. Denver itself has a rate just below the statewide average.
The deadline to respond to the census is August 14. Data collected will determine the number of members each state will receive in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as inform the distribution of some federal funding.
The U.S. Census Bureau originally planned to hand-deliver paper forms to some households, including in Puerto Rico where only 4.1% of households have responded — by far the lowest participation rate. Now, those letters will arrive in the mail.
The bureau will collect responses on an ongoing basis at 2020census.gov or 844-330-2020.
