Field operations in Colorado for the U.S. Census Bureau will resume the week of May 18 to help boost response rates for the 2020 census.
Employees will begin dropping off census invitations at the houses of people who do not receive mail there. They will wear personal protective equipment and observe distancing protocols during the operation.
In mid-March, the bureau suspended field operations due to the increased spread of COVID-19. At some point later in the year, census-takers will return to the houses of those who have not responded and will help them fill out the questionnaire. The deadline to respond is Oct. 31, and it is possible to do so online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 1-844-330-2020.
Field operations kicked off beginning on May 6 in several states, and by May 13 there were 22 states in which staff are now distributing invitations. As of Wednesday, 62% of Colorado households had responded to the census.
The U.S. Constitution mandates the census once every ten years to determine the allocation of congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. State and local legislative representation as well as the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funding are guided by the data that the census collects.
