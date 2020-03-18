State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday that guidance and cooperation from the commercial health care sector will be what helps coronavirus testing to acceptable levels.
Herlihy made those comments during a remote press conference Wednesday as she addressed the plans for expanding testing, whether some individuals should be tested or not and how the commercial health care sector could provide more guidance.
"We do want individuals to have access to testing," Herlihy said, adding that the CDPHE is urgently working with federal and manufacturing partners to increase capacity.
More health care staff, such as nurses, are being hired. Targeted testing is currently is being held in mountain towns like Telluride, despite weather difficulties. Testing will then be implemented in the Eastern Plains, with the goal to offer more testing sites statewide.
"Our primary care providers are on the front line," she said.
But the CDPHE has ran into some snags amid the epidemic, one of them working with commercial healthcare providers.
There have also been reports of individuals who have not been directed to testing locations, despite being advised to. The COVID-19 website, which was launched Tuesday by the CDPHE, does not provide testing site locations either.
She said that the CDPHE is "working with commercial health care laboratories and providers to stand up testing" to expand those sites. "We really need to have commercial partners, health care partners" to be a part of the solution, she said.
But some worry that free testing is not offered by enough private insurers, and that the federal government is not providing enough research.
"There is a worldwide shortage of ventilators," she said, but added the CDPHE is working with state and federal authorities to increase supplies.
"We are actively working and surveying our health care partners" to access numbers of ICU beds, she said, and although the CDPHE is tracking that data every day, approximate numbers remain unclear.
And as the number of patients increase, more care facilities will be created.
"There are efforts underway, county by county ... to increase health care capacity" by rehabilitating buildings as hospitals.
Some individuals are prioritized for testing. Herlihy said the CDPHE priority groups include those who are critically ill, those who are elderly with chronic conditions and health care workers.
"We are working with health care facilities to make sure those individuals (health care workers) have access to testing," she said.
She clarified that even if you have been coughing or showing signs of fever, that does not mean you should automatically go get tested.
"Not everyone who has symptoms needs to be tested," she enforced, advising that those individuals undergo self-isolation.
Herlihy clarified that isolation lasts for 7 days and is used for who have symptoms, whereas quarantine is for two weeks, and meant for those who have come in contact with the virus.
Additional guidance on maneuvering the disease will be provided by the state, Herlihy said, but meanwhile she advised that people continue to follow current state and federal guidance.
