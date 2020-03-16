A shortage of supplies amid an increased need in testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is the primary concern for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the department's incident commander said Monday.
"The volume of testing that has been required in response to this incident has been overwhelming. We have not had as much support from our private partners as we expected to have," Scott Bookman said during the remote press conference.
"The state lab is now working 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he continued. "We have hired additional staff members, we have hired additional people to work on calling out results."
This has led to some people who are getting tested not yet receiving their results. That's because the system being used, Bookman said, is not one the state's providers are particularly familiar with.
"The normal way we report negative results is not getting back to patients," he said, "so we are working to have our call center start making phone calls to alleviate those issues."
Drive-thru test sites have had to turn people away because they have run out of tests. Bookman said the department was hiring more people as well as partnering with more private companies to increase testing across the state. When "a new instrument from the federal government" arrives, Bookman said there would be more testing available.
The current capacity of testing is approximately 250 samples per day, Bookman said.
“We know one of the bottlenecks in testing is the collection of the specimens,” he said, explaining that it was an enormous burden on hospitals.
And collecting those specimens means offering more tests, while there is a shortage of supplies like swabs. "We're doing everything that we can to increase capacity at the state lab," he said.
That's where the National Guard comes in. He explained the National Guard's role was twofold in that it provides "logistical support” and “medical providers who are capable for providing the swabbing.”
"We have seen widespread community transmission in some of our mountain communities," Bookman said, which is why the National Guard is heading to Telluride. The National Guard will also set up mobile testing sites in other mountain towns, which so far remain unspecified .
"In the mountain towns, we are going out to conduct surveillance work," Bookman said, "and will be collecting 100 to 200 samples at each site so that we can get a sense of the prevalence of disease in those communities."
Testing at private providers and hospitals also provides information to the CDPHE on disease transmission, and "helps us guide our decision-making on social distancing."
In addressing other questions from reporters, Bookman was not able to provide numbers on the amount of respirators at hospitals, how many ICU beds were occupied or how many people had recovered from the virus.
But if there was a substantial surge in the outbreak across the state, Bookman said the CDPHE had a plan to access ventilators.
"We are currently working with our hospital partners across the state to assess that surge capacity, and then we will work with our federal partners to obtain as many ventilators as we need, and [we] are available to support a health care surge capacity in the coming weeks."
Testing, Bookman said, "gives us good understanding of where disease is prevalent, where we need to focus our health care surge resources, where we need to advise more aggressive social distancing, and widespread testing also allows us to differentiate between who has a cold or influenza and who has COVID-19."
The ability to differentiate between the diseases is to shorten quarantine time, so that people will be able to re-evaluate their self-quarantines.
