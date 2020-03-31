Colorado Politics has obtained the list of 14 non-hospital health care facilities that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified in their daily reports with an outbreak of COVID-19.
State public health officials, in a conference call with reporters Tuesday, had refused to identify those facilities but the CDPHE provided the list to Colorado Politics on Monday.
Four facilities were new to the list:
- Someren Glen, Centennial, Arapahoe County
- MorningStar at Mountain Shadows, Colorado Springs, El Paso County
- Jewell Care Center, Denver County
- Amberwood Court Rehab, Denver County
The CDPHE does not report the number of cases tied to those facilities. Colorado Politics has reached out to public health officials in those counties for that information.
Other facilities, and the number of cases they report, include:
- Casey's Pond, Steamboat Springs, Routt County, at least four, including one worker
- North Shore, Loveland, Larimer County, at least six cases
- Laurel Manor, El Paso County, at least six cases
- Columbine Manor, Salida, Chaffee County, at least three cases, including one worker
- Centennial Healthcare Center, Greeley, Weld County, at least nine cases
- Brookdale North, Loveland, Larimer County, at least one case
- Libby Bortz, Littleton, Arapahoe County, at least two cases
- Inglenook, Brighton, Adams County, at least seven cases, including one worker
- Fairacres Manor, Greeley, Weld County
- Mapleton Care Center, Lakewood, Jefferson County
Few of the facilities divulge on their websites that they have had positive COVID-19 cases. The number of deaths is unknown.
Scott Bookman, the incident commander with the state Department of Public Health and Environment, could not provide a definition of "outbreak" as it applies to non-hospital health care facilities during the Tuesday conference call with reporters.
Willis said the state would continue to "follow appropriate protocols in the investigative phase" and did not respond when asked if the state would start releasing that information on a regular basis. Mike Willis, director of the Colorado Office of Emergency Management, has maintained that position when asked to identify those facilities in the past.
There's also a significant effort ongoing to identify non-hospital facilities, such as the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland, that would help handle a "surge" of patients if that were to become necessary, Willis said.
Among other data discussed during the CDPHE's call on Tuesday, Bookman said that the 414 people that have been hospitalized represent a total number since the pandemic began and is not necessarily the total number of people currently hospitalized. The state has not started providing data on the number of ICU beds and ventilators in use, although Bookman said most health care providers have been sharing that info. Those that do not share that info could be subject to a public health order, he added.
Gov. Jared Polis has said that the state has 1,849 ICU beds and will need an additional 1,000 by the end of April and 5,000 by June. The state has about 900 ventilators, but Polis said the state will need 7,000 to manage the surge.
"We are hoping social distancing efforts are being effective," and should that happen, the state expects to push out the date for the peak of cases, Bookman said. Willis also said the virus is still too new to determine if those who have recovered from COVID-19 have developed immunity to the virus.
