Colorado unemployment claims soar 737% amid virus shutdown

Two girls runs across the main street as they follow their father after he picked up a food order from a restaurant as a statewide stay-at-home order takes effect to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Arvada, Colo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 1,430, with 184 patients hospitalized. 

Made with Flourish

The virus has spread across 39 counties in the state — there are 262 cases in Denver. 

The CDPHE also stated that 10,122 people had been tested for the virus.

Twenty-four Coloradans have died. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.