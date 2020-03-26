The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday updated its COVID-19 case numbers to 1,430, with 184 patients hospitalized.
The virus has spread across 39 counties in the state — there are 262 cases in Denver.
The CDPHE also stated that 10,122 people had been tested for the virus.
Twenty-four Coloradans have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.