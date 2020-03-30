The Colorado Department of Transportation has suspended its Bustang and Outrider service through April 11, coinciding with the state’s stay-at-home order to halt the spread of COVID-19.
“Minimizing travel between communities is one important piece of our fight against this virus, and so we are suspending our intercity bus service,” CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew said. “Please stay at home whenever possible.”
Bustang normally operates along three corridors: from Denver to Fort Collins, Grand Junction to Denver, and Colorado Springs to Denver. Outrider service has four lines: from Lamar to Colorado Springs, Alamosa to Pueblo, Durango to Grand Junction, and Gunnison to Denver.
Effective on March 26, Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order advised residents to only be in spaces where people congregate in essential circumstances, like getting groceries or working as a healthcare professional. Previously, CDOT had handled the COVID-19 outbreak by increasing its schedule of bus cleanings and providing hand sanitizer in vehicle restrooms.
CDOT’s decision does not affect local public transportation agencies. The Regional Transportation District on April 19 will transition to a long-term weekend schedule through September in the face of plummeting ridership. In response to similar predicaments at agencies nationwide, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that passed Congress on Friday contains $25 billion in public transportation grants among its $2.2 trillion of economic rescue provisions.
