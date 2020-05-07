The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to help truckers get a hot meal while they're hauling the nation's freight in these trying times.
Acting on Gov. Jared Polis' May 2 executive order, the highway department released emergency rules that will allow food trucks to serve rest areas where commercial motor carriers roam.
That's more important than ever during the pandemic emergency, with other eating options closed off by emergency orders or the economic impact of the national shutdown.
"This action helps ensure the availability of freshly-prepared food to commercial truck drivers while simultaneously providing additional economic opportunities to food truck operators,” CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “These food truck operators are mainly owners of small businesses, which are being hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Participating food truck vendors will, like businesses across Colorado, need to comply fully with all social distancing requirements pursuant to Gov. Polis’ ‘Safer at Home’ executive order to protect the health and safety of themselves and freight operators."
The rest areas are located in Colorado City, Cortez (Sleeping Ute), Edwards, El Moro Trinidad, Rifle, Shaw Creek (South Fork), Sterling and Wiggins.
CDOT released a statement from Polis regarding truckers, as well.
“As Coloradans continue to take precautions including wearing masks and staying home, we are all grateful for the hard work of Colorado’s truckers, who are working hard to ensure that our supply chain runs smoothly and our grocery shelves are stocked. In addition to expressing thanks to truckers, we are taking action and removing barriers and regulations that get in the way of our truckers having access to freshly made meals,” Polis stated. “This action will help Colorado’s truckers have access to fresh and affordable meals on the road and help our small food truck businesses continue to support themselves in a way that also supports our critical supply chain needs and our community. I encourage food truck operators to help truckers who are helping all of us by getting out to Colorado’s rest stops.”
Food truck operators can read the new requirements and locations, as well as apply for a permit online by clicking here.
