Aspen, Aurora and Estes Park have received the first grants from a Colorado Department of Transportation initiative to better facilitate teleworking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This program builds on other efforts to help Colorado communities protect public health as well as increase the normalcy of telecommuting for employers and employees alike,” said Shoshana Lew, CDOT’s executive director. “We also want to foster innovative technologies that provide safe access to economic opportunities for people of all ages, incomes and abilities, including vulnerable users.”
Aspen will receive $5,000 for its Transportation Options Program, which supports employers in encouraging workers to get to work using a variety of modes.
Aurora’s grant of $4,630 will be used to purchase webcams, hotspots and other wifi technology, in part assisting city staff with health issues.
Finally, Estes Park will receive $10,000 for its two applications to purchase software that enables tech support workers to provide remote assistance, and also to obtain hotspot devices for some employees.
CDOT’s grants are for local governments, agencies, nonprofits and associations. For-profit groups can only apply if they are partners with eligible entities.
Earlier this month, a Colorado Chamber of Commerce survey found that almost 90% of employers have provided full or partial teleworking options to their workforce during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.