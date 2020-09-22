Forty municipalities and local authorities have received grants worth up to $50,000 from a Colorado Department of Transportation initiative to help modify roadways and community spaces to promote distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we pass the halfway point of the program, we are excited to get over $2 million out to communities as quickly as possible," said Shoshana Lew, the department’s executive director. "Some of our awarded projects create economic opportunity in downtown areas, improve accessibility of outdoor spaces and build multimodal improvements.”
The Revitalizing Main Streets program plans to award $4.1 million in total, and 12 entities had received grants before the latest announcement. Only local governments and those organizations partnering with them are eligible.
Among the latest recipients, Fort Morgan will use its award to install signs and road markings for a “share the road” campaign, and will also place bike racks and outdoor seating.
Mountain Village will expand its pedestrian plazas and add features to counteract inclement weather, such as covered seating and heaters.
The West Colfax Business Improvement District in Denver will extend sidewalks with temporary platforms and barricades for additional outdoor seating.
CDOT intends for projects awarded funding to begin quickly, and reviews applications on a rolling basis. A list of other recipients can be found here.
