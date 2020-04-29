This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added first responders with symptoms to the list of priority individuals to test for COVID-19, following the request from multiple members of Colorado’s congressional delegation.
“We are already hearing concern from our local and state entities that firefighters are having to self-quarantine out of fear of spreading COVID-19, resulting in our local entities being shortstaffed just as their service is most needed,” read the letter dated April 6 to Vice President Mike Pence and the director of the CDC. “Equivalently, police departments across our nation are on the frontlines of encouraging and managing our communities’ Emergency Declarations and social distancing efforts.”
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse organized the letter and 28 other members of Congress signed, including U.S. Reps. Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn and Ed Perlmutter of Colorado.
“We’re grateful for the CDC’s change to accommodate our request and ensure first responders are given high priority for testing,” said Neguse. “In particular, as we enter wildfire season in Colorado and across the western U.S., the ability for firefighters to execute their duties is essential.”
Poudre Fire Chief Tom Demint agreed, saying that prioritized testing would enable firefighters to maintain staffing levels to handle routine calls for service as well as COVID-19-related matters.
