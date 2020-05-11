A Castle Rock eatery packed with diners on Mother’s Day that was the subject of a widely-shared video has drawn criticism for its extreme example of a restaurant violating COVID-19 public health orders.
“I believe that everyone is aware of the video,” said Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray, weighing in on behalf of the town council. “While being personally frustrated with the situation and the economic damage the pandemic orders have imposed on businesses — particularly small business — we encourage everyone to follow the law while advocating for changes that safely open up more businesses as soon as possible.”
First reported in Colorado Community Media, C&C Coffee and Kitchen had dozens of customers inside on Sunday morning with scarce evidence of face masks or 6 feet of distancing observed. A sign on the door advised customers to avoid entering if they were "scared" by the lack of precautions.
Owner April Arellano said she was happy "so many people came out to support the Constitution and stand up for what is right … we were failing. We had to do something.”
Restaurants were among the first businesses in Colorado ordered to close their premises to customers as cases of COVID-19 began to spread, and the current “Safer At Home” directive does not permit dine-in service to resume. Last week, restaurants in El Paso County and Centennial opened their doors in defiance of the law.
"We discourage restaurants from opening against state guidelines, as they could face penalties, closures and fines. That said, we are pushing daily for clear guidance on when we can reopen,” said Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association. “Every day that restaurants remain closed makes it less likely that they'll be able to reopen in the future."
The Castle Rock police notified the Tri-County Health Department, whose jurisdiction includes Douglas County, about the situation at C&C. The restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment through its Facebook page on Sunday.
In its guidance prior to Mother’s Day, Tri-County advised that for gatherings of 10 people or fewer, “guests should be asked to wear a cloth mask and keep 6 feet apart from each other at all times.” Although the guidance did not cover a restaurant-like scenario, the department noted that “it is important that gatherings remain small, with groups not exceeding 10 people at any time.”
Constitutional lawyers have suggested that courts tend to defer to governmental actions to maintain public safety in times of crisis. But in the near term, fellow restaurateurs view behavior by their peers that contravenes the ground rules with contempt.
“To resume dine-in services now, before it has been deemed safe, is at its core a selfish and careless act,” said Whitney Ariss, co-owner of The Preservery in Denver’s River North neighborhood. She explained that her revenue is down 80% and empathizes with business owners who want to avoid complete devastation, but felt that open disregard of the prohibition on dine-in services was likely more of a political statement.
“I imagine any restaurant or other business that was found to be an outbreak site, or even a contributor to a surge in infections, would likely not recover from the public backlash and social stigma,” Ariss added.
At least one Douglas County official declined to criticize outright C&C’s operations on Sunday. Lora Thomas, the District 3 commissioner, said that it was Tri-County’s decision how to handle the violations, and that Douglas County has had fewer than a half-dozen people hospitalized for COVID-19 in little over a week.
“We reviewed the COVID deaths in our county and the average age was over 82. The life expectancy in the U.S. is around 78,” she said, adding that the county was mindful of the populations most at risk.
Thomas said that on Friday, the county requested to allow for the reopening of the Park Meadows mall. “I want all businesses to be able to open legally as soon as possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.