As the Colorado General Assembly returned to the Capitol on Tuesday, they followed protocols set up by lawmakers who worked out those safety guidelines during the recess.
They held meetings, virtual or not, practiced how they would do remote second reading debates or social distancing in a place where face-to-face relationships are key.
But you won’t find any public record of these meetings anywhere.
On May 15, two House lawmakers saluted each other as they finished a practice session on remote operations, which came up in a contentious debate over resolutions allowing lawmakers to vote remotely on Wednesday.
On May 15, two House lawmakers saluted each other as they finished a practice session on remote operations, which came up in a contentious debate over resolutions allowing lawmakers to vote remotely on Wednesday.
What they’ve been doing during the recess is not only important for the public’s right to know, but as a historical record of how Colorado’s lawmakers dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve been down this road before.
In 1957-58, another pandemic swept through the world, known as H2N2, with three different genes and may have been a coronavirus with its first origins in Russia in 1889. The Asian flu, as it was called, was first reported in Singapore in February 1957 and by June was in the United States. More than a million people died, including 116,000 in the United States.
A vaccine was developed that same year, and by mid-1958 it was all over. The 1957 flu was considered a “mild” pandemic, despite the high death toll that rivals the current pandemic.
But if you look through available records in state archives, there are no clues to how Colorado's state government dealt with the crisis. No executive orders from then-Gov. Stephen McNichols, no legislation, and the word “flu” is nowhere to be found in the journals of the House and Senate. (Capitol M checked.)
The legislature met in 1958 as scheduled. At the time, the sessions were of differing lengths, depending on which year — in odd-numbered years, they met for 120 days; in even-numbered years, the session was only 60 days.
Any advice from those lawmakers of 63 years ago, as reflected in the legislature’s records, is lost to history.
Jeff Roberts of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition is similarly troubled by the lack of public record for some of what’s gone on during the recess.
Whenever two or more of a state public body meet to discuss public business that they have control over, or discuss policy decisions, those meetings are supposed to be open, he said this week. There’s been no notice of the meetings on the safety guidelines or the resolutions on remote voting by lawmakers, which led to a lengthy and often-heated debate in both the House and Senate on Wednesday.
Without public notice, there’s no chance for reporters — the eyes and ears of the public — to be there and watch and monitor the process, and as a result, the record of how these decisions were made doesn’t exist, Roberts said.
“You can see the policy as it operates but not how it was proposed or put in place,” he added.
The open meetings law is in place because Coloradans decided back in the early 1970s that government should not be conducted in secret, Roberts added. “It’s about how to ensure that state and local government proceedings are conducted in the open.”
When certain things need to be discussed behind closed doors, there’s a way to do that and certain topics authorized to be discussed behind closed doors. But the public needs to be told that and why.
“We’re living in extraordinary times and need to act quickly, but there’s a way to involve the public and the news media in this process,” Roberts said.
With the advent of the Internet, record-keeping is better, but it still relies on people actually creating the records and adhering to the laws. Lawmakers already violate the open meetings law with impunity, holding dozens, maybe even hundreds, of meetings every year both inside and outside the Capitol without any public notice, and we in the news business have unfortunately let them get away with it for years, although sometimes it’s also a matter of when and where to choose your battles.
What will the historical record say about how the General Assembly faced the greatest public health emergency in more than a century? We have the recordings of the public meetings, but when the business of the General Assembly takes place away from the public record, the public loses out.
And in that regard, our lawmakers have not been up to the task.
