The state of Colorado is interested in the stories of businesses that are adapting their operations to the public health necessities of the “Safer at Home” order.
The Department of Regulatory Agencies has launched the “Can Do Colorado” initiative for businesses to share their innovative practices, for people to nominate businesses that adapt to the new restrictions and for business owners to obtain guidance.
“All over Colorado, small businesses have turned ‘can’t’ into ‘can do,' doing their part to keep us safe and keep Colorado’s economy going,” proclaimed a video that DORA produced.
So far, the initiative has highlighted the hair salon of Alexandria Grado, who pivoted to selling curated hair care boxes for at-home styling. “I think we created a lot of relationships, like with people that don't even go to our salon right now and don’t even live in the state. We’re just being recognized now, which is really cool,” she said.
Other businesses that have reoriented themselves to the COVID-19 era include CoorsTek, which is manufacturing ventilator valves, and the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum, which is creating face masks. In addition, some vape products manufacturers are now producing hand sanitizer.
“My wife and I researched how to make FDA-certified hand sanitizer and a light bulb went off in our heads,” said Cory Vigil, the CEO and president of Denver-based Boosted E-Juice. “In our manufacturing of vape liquid, we already owned nearly all the components and supplies to make hand sanitizer and realized this would be a way for us to give back to our community while also keeping our employees employed.”
