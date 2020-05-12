U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has cosponsored a bill to “fix” the unemployment benefits individuals are receiving during the COVID-19 pandemic, which in some cases may exceed their wages prior to unemployment.
“America's grand reopening starts by getting people back to work,” Buck said. “We need to fix the glaring flaws in the CARES Act that have incentivized many Americans to remain out of work by providing more income through unemployment benefits than they would have received from their employer.”
Buck introduced the Getting Americans Back to Work Act with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C. It would prohibit people from receiving unemployment benefits in excess of their wages prior to job loss. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed in March authorized $600 of additional weekly compensation for those Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The change will last for four months.
At the time, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., chided Republicans who did not approve of the more generous benefits.
“They’re very upset that somebody who’s making $10 to $12 an hour might end up with a paycheck for four months, more than they received last week,” he said on the floor of the Senate, adding, “What kind of value system is that?”
The national unemployment rate rose to almost 15% in April, amounting to 20.5 million jobs lost. The pace of job declines was the fastest on record, as coronavirus-related restrictions on movement dealt blows to the travel and tourism industries, among others. Some business owners have found that the generous unemployment benefits have created an incentive for their workers to stay at home rather than risk adverse health effects by returning to the job.
