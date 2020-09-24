Pointing to 1,392 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among University of Colorado-Boulder students in just the past month, Boulder County Public Health will ban all gatherings of 18-to-22-year-olds within city limits for two weeks beginning on Thursday.
“If a Subject Property has four (4) or more residents, residents should not congregate in common areas of the Subject Property, should wear a Face Covering when in all common areas, and should maintain social distancing of at least six (6) feet from all other persons,” reads the order.
The department included a list of 36 addresses, known as subject properties, that are covered by a stay-at-home directive, akin to the blanket restriction that Gov. Jared Polis and other states' leaders implemented early in the pandemic.
“Governor Polis knows that the better students do avoiding gatherings, the sooner they can get back to in person learning and the sooner they can resume their regular activities,” said the governor’s office in a statement on Thursday. “We know this isn’t the school year that any of us imagined, but urgent action is needed to prevent further spread in the community.”
The Denver Gazette reports that the COVID-19 outbreak among CU students is the largest in the state, surpassing a previous outbreak at Sterling Correctional Facility that infected more than 600 individuals. Under the order, students must monitor their symptoms daily and report any developments to the university.
The announcement generated mixed reactions. “Too bad some of them couldn't follow the rules. This wouldn't have happened if they did. Now ALL CU students are affected,” wrote one person on Twitter. However, others blamed CU for bringing students back to campus in the first place.
“This feels like it’s always been about tuition money for CU,” wrote another user. “The students are struggling to learn in this environment and the answer is to shut down all interactions now? Should have seen this coming, they are young adults after all. Mental health needs to be addressed next.”
