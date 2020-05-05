Beginning on May 9 in Boulder County, anyone older than 12 will need to wear a face covering in public spaces where there is not a possibility of maintaining 6 feet of distancing.
“Most public health experts agree wearing facial coverings in public as social distancing restrictions are eased can help us further reduce the spread of COVID-19 that we’ve achieved by staying at home,” said Bill Hayes, the county’s COVID-19 response safety officer. “Facial coverings are not a panacea, however. They must be worn properly to be effective, and they should not be a reason to reduce social distancing.”
The order lasts until May 26. Face coverings are defined as cloth, fabric or other permeable material without holes that shields the nose, mouth and lower face areas. Other than young children, first responders acting in an emergency and people for whom face coverings would present a detriment to their health are exempt.
“The Face Covering should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; allow for breathing without restriction; and either be constructed of disposable mask materials or include multiple layers of fabric that can be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape,” reads the directive signed by Jeffrey J. Zayach, executive director of Boulder County Public Health.
Boulder County will join the city of Boulder, Denver, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Fort Collins and a handful of other jurisdictions in requiring masks. Gov. Jared Polis has not indicated that he will require face coverings statewide. However, on Tuesday — referencing the “May the Fourth be with you” Star Wars meme — Polis posted on his personal Facebook page: “Baby Yoda says: Wear a mask you should, avoid the virus you hopefully will.”
