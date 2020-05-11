Boulder County has $200,000 to offer businesses with headquarters in the unincorporated parts of the county, intended to provide minor relief to companies pursuing means of staying afloat.
The emergency relief grant program will award between $2,500 and $7,500 to organizations with fewer than 50 employees for covering rents or mortgages, utilities, payroll and other operating costs.
“Applying for this grant funding must be one component of a larger strategy for a business’s recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and is not intended to be a sole source of aid,” the county advised.
Applicants must have been operating their business as of March 10 and be in good standing. Only for-profit businesses are covered, as nonprofits have access to separate sources of aid.
The board of county commissioners will appoint a panel to oversee the funding, and recipients must demonstrate a coronavirus-related impact to their business. Those effects can include loss of revenue, employee absenteeism, inability to fulfill at-home deliveries or interrupted supply chains.
Applications are due by May 18 at 11:59 p.m. and in addition to businesses in unincorporated Boulder County, those in Jamestown, Ward and Niwot are eligible. Longmont and Superior also have open grant programs, while the cities of Boulder and Louisville have closed their business grants.
