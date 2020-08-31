Boulder County’s health department has moved forward with legal action against a Longmont business that claimed an exemption from public health orders because of its spiritual beliefs.
The Denver Post reports that Magic Fairy Candles, which notes on its website that, “We just want you to know we love you,” began generating complaints over employees not wearing face coverings and allowing its customers to go maskless as well.
The Post provided a photo of a sign placed on the business that reads, “Wearing a mask does not align with our spiritual beliefs. If you are opposed to this, please order online at magicfairycandles.com.”
Boulder County previously sent a cease-and-desist letter, and a district court judge last week ordered the shop to comply until a hearing could take place.
The complaint asks the court to order Magic Fairy Candles to “immediately commence compliance with all terms and requirements contained in the Aug. 11 order,” referring to the cease-and-desist.
A public health decree dated July 24 mandates that no business in Boulder County “may provide service to such individuals or allow an individual to enter or move within that Public Indoor Space, unless the individual is wearing a Face Covering.” There is no stated exemption for the spiritual beliefs of business owners.
