The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week released to Colorado more than $250 million in additional disaster relief funding to reimburse expenses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding comes after President Joe Biden upped the federal government’s cost-sharing allocation from 75% to 100% for pandemic response projects completed between Jan. 20, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
FEMA indicated the funds were released to the state Department of Public Health and Environment to cover the creation and operation of seven community-based testing sites. The funds covered supplies, equipment, transportation and processing of tests. A FEMA spokesman said the funds were obligated and released earlier this week.
“This FEMA assistance is making a difference across Colorado,” Acting FEMA Region 8 Administrator Nancy Dragani said. “These testing sites, along with expanded equitable vaccine access, helps local Coloradans fight back in the battle against COVID.”
