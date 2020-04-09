Colorado's needs a fairer shake on stimulus dollars from President Trump than it got under President Obama.
So said Betsy Markey, executive director of the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade Thursday morning on a teleconference with reporters.
"Our job No. 1 is to focus on the unprecedented federal dollars that Colorado is eligible for," said Markey, who represented eastern Colorado in Congress from 2008 to 2011. "I know in previous economic disruptions, whether it was the great recession over a decade ago, Colorado may have not gotten its fair share of some of that stimulus, so our focus at this point is making sure our businesses take full advantage of this money that's available."
Two weeks ago Congress passed its third stimulus package, $2.2 trillion, with up to $1,200 in pocket money for money Americans, enhanced unemployment insurance and billions in small business loans.
Markey said Gov. Jared Polis, another former Democratic member of Congress and a Trump recovery effort critic, has been working with the president and vice president, as well as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to steer aid to Colorado.
"They have been very responsive to Colorado's needs, and we're continuing to advocate for additional stimulus money, recovery money, to fill the gaps that will continue to show up in the economy in various sectors," Markey said.
She said the state is examining short-, medium- and long-range strategies to fill gaps left by federal recovery money.
Cannabis companies, for instance, don't qualify for federal stimulus money, she said, as well as gaps for help in the tourism industry "which has been disseminated around the world," she said.
The legislative leaders said Wednesday that the General Assembly isn't likely to return into session until May 18, with a premium on passing a hollowed-out state budget and School Finance Act in the wake of the economic collapse.
Markey said economic developers are looking at extending the governor's executive orders, reducing red tape and taxes and work with the private sector to find financial support for struggling businesses.
"Those are very open for discussion right now," she said.
Colorado's unemployment rate is on track to hit 15% in the wake of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders that have shut down much of the economy, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. During the recession in 2009-2010, it never eclipsed 9%, the agency said.
She referred to uncertainty as "the new normal." She expects the economy to re-open slowly with social-distancing and perhaps policies that dictate how many people can congregate or work side-by-side.
"None of us in our lifetime have seen anything remotely like the scope and scale and, quite frankly, the vast uncertainty of this pandemic that's affecting not just Colorado but the entire world," Markey said. "Just like the governor is following closely the health data for what's going on right now on containment of this virus, we're also looking at the health data as well for economic indicators on when are we going to be able to reopen the economy. It'll be a slow process."
Markey guided those looking for help to her department's website, ChooseColorado.com, which spells out the programs and directs small businesses, contractors and gig workers to aid.
Application opens Friday for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which could provide loans up to $10 million for costs incurred from Feb. 15 to June 30 for employers with less than 500 workers. Small businesses include sole proprietors and gig workers, "whether it’s Uber or Lyft drivers or other independent contractors or delivery drivers," Markey said.
Markey said businesses should contact their bank or find a participating institution in their area, by calling her office or consulting its website.
"I encourage all businesses to do that now and get ready — those business and sole proprietorships — to get those applications ready to get them in tomorrow," Markey told reporters Thursday.
She said those seeking help should talk to their banks, their regional Small Business Development Center for one-on-one help or call the state small business hotline at 303-860-5881 or oedit_sbnavigator@state.co.us.
"I know this is a difficult process for many businesses, but on the other end, we're hearing a lot of great success stories, as well," Markey said.
