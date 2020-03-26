U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will connect with constituents about coronavirus via a telephone town hall Friday at noon, his office said Thursday.
The Democratic senator from Denver will be joined by Jerene Petersen of Mile High United Way, Greg Stasinos from the Colorado Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response and Mark Crisman from the Colorado Health Emergency Line for Public Information.
Those who would like to listen in can register by clicking here. Those planning to listen in are encouraged to call five minutes before the noon start.
Bennet is expected to discuss the $2.2 trillion relief package passed by the Senate early Thursday.
