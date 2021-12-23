As is political tradition, Colorado's U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, are saluting federal money headed to their home state.
Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress last month, Colorado's roads and bridges are in line for $716 million, while airports are expected to land more than $86 million in the current fiscal year.
Over the next five years, Colorado is expected to receive $3.5 billion for highway and bridge projects and $430 million for airports from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
“This funding will help create jobs, bolster our state’s economy and better serve our growing Colorado communities,” Bennet said in a statement.
Hickenlooper added, “Getting our bipartisan infrastructure bill done was huge, but the job’s not finished until we get the funding where it’s needed most. This first investment for roads, bridges, and airports will strengthen our infrastructure and create jobs in communities across the state.”
Shoshana Lew, executive director of the state highway department, expects a record construction season in the coming year.
"Thanks to the expanded resources made available by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we are poised to build on our unprecedented state-level modernization bill passed by the Colorado state legislature and signed by Gov. Polis this spring to move even more quickly in delivering our 10-year project plan," she said in a statement.
Denver International Airport is expected to receive more than $59.1 million next year.
Other Colorado airports are to receive:
- City of Colorado Springs Municipal, $4,409,674
- Aspen-Pitkin County/Sardy Field, $2,582,155
- Grand Junction Regional, $2,242,202
- Durango-La Plata County, $1,921,731
- Eagle County Regional, $1,899,256
- Montrose Regional, $ 1,705,211
- Yampa Valley (Hayden), $1,399,975
- Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional, $1,023,462
- Pueblo Memorial, $1,007,930
- San Luis Valley Regional/Bergman Field (Alamosa), $1,006,513
- Centennial, $763,000
- Rocky Mountain Metropolitan (Denver), $763,000
- Meadow Lake (Colorado Springs), $295,000
- Colorado Air and Space Port (Denver), $ 295,000
- Northern Colorado Regional (Fort Collins/Loveland), $295,000
- Greeley-Weld County, $295,000
- Vance Brand (Longmont), $295,000
- Rifle Garfield County, $295,000
- Steamboat Springs/Bob Adams Field, $295,000
- Boulder Municipal, $159,000
- Central Colorado Regional (Buena Vista), $159,000
- Kit Carson County (Burlington), $159,000
- Fremont County (Canon City), $159,000
- Cortez Municipal, $159,000
- Craig-Moffat, $159,000
- Blake Field (Delta), $159,000
- Erie Municipal, $159,000
- Fort Morgan Municipal, $159,000
- La Junta Municipal, $159,000
- Lamar Municipal, $159,000
- Limon Municipal, $159,000
- Monte Vista Municipal, $159,000
- Stevens Field (Pagosa Springs), $159,000
- Salida Airport Harriett Alexander Field, $159,000
- Sterling Municipal, $159,000
- Telluride Regional, $159,000
- Spanish Peaks Airfield (Walsenburg), $159,000
- Wray Municipal, $159,000
- Colorado Plains Regional (Akron), $110,000
- Holyoke, $110,000
- McElroy Airfield (Kremmling), $110,000
- Lake County (Leadville), $110,000
- Meeker Coulter Field, $110,000
- Hopkins Field (Nucla), $110,000
- Rangely, $110,000
- Perry Stokes (Trinidad), $110,000
- Yuma Municipal, $110,000
