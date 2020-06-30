U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has cosponsored legislation to provide a $50 per month broadband subsidy to laid off or furloughed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, or those who qualify for other forms of federal assistance.
“The pandemic has forced more families to rely on broadband to work, learn, and connect remotely than ever before,” said Bennet. “The Emergency Broadband Connections Act will help ensure that the families most affected by the economic crisis don’t lose broadband access when they need it most.”
Twenty-five other members of the Senate Democratic caucus have also signed on to the bill. The measure would allow reimbursement for Internet providers who provide eligible households with low-cost tablets and laptops.
As of May, approximately 21 million Americans were unemployed. Roughly that same number, according to a 2017 report from the Federal Communications Commission, lacks access to broadband Internet. However, an analysis by Microsoft put the number as high as 162 million people.
The bill would also require the Lifeline program to provide unlimited minutes and data to people who depend upon it for connectivity. Lifeline provides a discount to low-income subscribers of up to $9.25 per month for telephone or Internet access.
The provisions of the bill are applicable to residents of tribal lands, and the COVID-19 subsidy for that population is $75 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.