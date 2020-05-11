U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and 25 other members of the Senate Democratic caucus have introduced a bill to provide $100 billion of housing assistance to renters, with an emphasis on helping those with low incomes.
“We cannot stand by and allow this public health and economic crisis to turn into an eviction crisis at the worst possible time for families, landlords and communities,” said Bennet. “This legislation is essential to help struggling families stay in their homes and avoid a situation where they are doubling-up with friends or ending up in shelters.”
The Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act would direct the money through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with at least 70% of the funds going to families at risk for or experiencing homelessness and who have household incomes of up to 50% of their area’s average. Income limits can go higher if states, cities or counties administering the grants believe that their low-income population has been sufficiently served.
Those organizations receiving the grants for distribution must spend all their funds within three years, and the legislation would only consider a tenant’s income at the time of application — such that a drop in income due to job loss would count toward their eligibility. Property owners would not be able to apply, but the grant money would go directly to landlords once a tenant is approved for assistance.
