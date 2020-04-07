U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has requested information about the privacy and consent policies of Zoom, the online teleconferencing platform, following revelations from The Washington Post that thousands of videos were available for viewing online.
“Many of these videos include intimate details of private businesses and personal relationships, potentially exposing users to significant financial, personal, and psychological harm,” Bennet wrote to Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan in a letter dated April 6. “It is clear that many users in these videos did not intend whatsoever for their videos to become publicly available.”
As teleworking has increased and classes have moved online in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, Zoom saw 200 million daily meeting participants in March, which was an increase from 10 million December. The company had already addressed a variety of other issues, from deleting an app allowing meeting attendees to see others’ LinkedIn sales navigator profiles to clarifying the powers hosts have to curtail the participation of uninvited users.
Yuan wrote that the company “did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socializing from home.”
In his letter, Bennet asked Yuan to describe the information Zoom collects from users and how long the company retains it, and wondered whether Zoom will require user consent for calls that are recorded or uploaded.
“What steps has Zoom taken to notify users featured in videos that are now searchable online?” Bennet wrote. “And when users wish for these videos to be removed, what steps will Zoom take to do so, for example, by engaging the third parties where the videos are now viewable?”
