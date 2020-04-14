Colorado's Michael Bennet is one of five U.S. senators proposing a national commission of independent experts, and not the president, decide when to reopen the country when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
“This is one of the most unsettling times in our nation’s history, and we are all anxious to put these days behind us and move forward," Bennet said in a statement Tuesday evening. "To begin reopening our economy, we must ensure we are protecting American lives and not further jeopardizing our economic future.
“Like generations before us who faced incredible challenges of their own, we have a chance to assert our best traditions as Americans. And if we do that, which I know we can, I’m confident we can get our country back on its feet.”
The five senators plan to introduce legislation in the Republican-controlled Senate, which Trump could eventually veto.
The bill to create and empower the America Forward Commission to develop a broad national strategy, Bennet's office said. The commission would be made up of 10 to 15 members appointed by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine with at least one expertise, respectively, in public health, economics, transportation, medicine, national security and state and local government.
Among the caveats in the bill, the commission would determine necessary medical supplies, personal protective equipment and other materials, as well as make real-time recommendations, which the White House Coronavirus Task Force would be required to respond to within a week and publicly post its responses publicly.
President Trump has proposed, instead, what he's called the Opening Our Country Council, made up of “not only the greatest minds, but the greatest minds in numerous different businesses, including the business of politics and reason.”
Trump said on Monday the council would include transportation committee, a manufacturing committee and a “religious leaders" committee.
Bennet is one of three former presidential candidates signed onto the bill, joining Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, with Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.
“Protecting public health is a core function of government, and it’s a responsibility all elected officials must take seriously," stated Harris, who is projected as a running mate to likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden. "The eventual decision to ease social distancing orders and return to the pre-coronavirus ‘normal’ must be driven by science, not politics."
