U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was among the Democratic senators who wrote to the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday requesting that the agency refrain from delaying the enrollment of anyone applying for the Lifeline mobile voice and broadband program during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Too many eligible individuals face delays, denials and disconnections, because of paperwork issues and arcane rules,” the letter reads. “Moreover, with sudden business closures, reduced hours, and new financial pressures, more Americans will qualify for assistance and need this help. Lifeline should be able to keep up with an expected increase of demand.”
Lifeline began in the 1980s to provide subsidized telephone service to low-income households. In 2016, it expanded to include broadband coverage. Approximately 12.3 million people subscribe to the program, and people are eligible if their income is under 135% of the federal poverty level or if they are enrolled in other federal medical, housing and food assistance programs. Lifeline provides a monthly benefit for voice and Internet payments.
A 2017 audit from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that only one-third of eligible households were enrolled in the Lifeline program. The report was critical of the FCC for not evaluating whether the program was accomplishing its goal of helping low-income individuals. The senators’ letter asked the FCC to publicize the program more widely amid massive layoffs and an economic slowdown due to the coronavirus.
“The Commission should also take swift steps to provide information about Lifeline to the public and ensure carriers more aggressively advertise their Lifeline services to all eligible individuals,” they wrote.
