With impacts in his own state, Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is among 18 Democrats critical of President Trump's order that meat-processing plants remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado has seen new outbreaks, closures and deaths related to plants in Greeley and Fort Morgan that collectively employ more than 8,000 people in northeast Colorado.
The JBS USA plant in Greeley was partially closed April 11 for two weeks for disinfection, then reopened despite lingering questions about how employees would maintain social distancing inside the facility.
Cargill Meat Solutions, which operates a 2,100-employee plant in Fort Morgan, scaled back its operations on April 16 to make adjustments to provide more social distancing and other precautions as more than two dozen workers fell ill.
The Denver City Council on Monday night issued a proclamation calling for more protections for workers at Colorado’s meat-packing plants, in light of Trump's order.
Colorado Public Radio reported Friday that the five deaths related to meat-processing facilities puts it the state at the top of the list nationally, with one more than Delaware.
Bennet signed onto a letter with Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Patty Murray of Washington, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Kamala Harris of California, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Richard Durbin of Illinois, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Patrick Leahy of Vermont.
"The grueling work already makes meat processing one of the most hazardous jobs in the country. Its workers, who are predominantly immigrant and Latino — groups that are already disproportionately impacted by this pandemic — experience some of the highest injury rates," Bennet's office said in a press release Monday evening.
Trump made the decision a week ago ordering meat-processing facilities to remain open to maintain the food supply.
Worker safety advocates, however, point dangerous conditions conducive to spreading the illness.
The letter calls for "immediate, comprehensive" federal intervention to ensure the workers' health and safety.
"Failure to take action to protect these workers is not only a threat to their lives, but also to the public health of their communities,” the letter states.
Read the full letter by clicking here.
