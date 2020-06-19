We can drink to that, Colorado, as the state health department allows bars to open in the latest update to Gov. Jared Polis' Safer-at-Home and in the Vast Great Outdoors executive order.
Bars are part of the relaxed restaurant guidelines the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released Friday afternoon.
The order also updates rules for higher education, personal services and manufacturing, while loosening restrictions to allow residential camps and indoor and outdoor events, as long as they minimize the risk of COVID-19.
Bars and restaurants can open with up to 50 patrons indoors, with exceptions for "extra-large" locations, up to 100 patrons, based on social distancing calculations. The update also allows outdoor bar service at licensed locations.
Venues also should accommodate single-direction flow of people.
Much of the same guidance applies to residential camps, which can now accommodate groups of 25 or less outside and 10 or fewer inside, as long as there are ways to isolate campers showing signs of the virus.
Higher education is being encouraged by public health officials to continue remote classes, but classrooms can reopen to 50% capacity up to 50 people with social distancing.
Customers can remove face coverings for personal services now, "as long as the service provider takes extra precautions, such as requiring them to wear a face shield while conducting the service." Face masks, however, are still recommended at all other times, along with social distancing.
Manufacturers also. can resume work with up to 50% capacity per room up to 50 people, along with normal pandemic precautions.
Get more information by clicking here.
