The Colorado Aviation Business Association, which represents the state’s non-passenger commercial flight industry, has offered its assistance to the governor to deliver pandemic-related supplies as needed.
“We are building upon the existing holiday airlift model, changing it to respond to the needs of the current crisis,” said Chris Swathwood, the association’s chair.
CABA conducts an annual airlift in December to carry food, toys, and hygiene products to rural communities around Colorado. In 2018, 34 airplanes participated by delivering 10,000 pounds of items. That increased to 13,000 pounds in 2019.
“We don’t see a massive need for redistribution of medical equipment or personnel yet in Colorado, but we want to be ready so we can respond quickly when the need arises,” said Swathwood. “We know our volunteer pilots and the aircraft they operate are ideal for these missions.”
The operation would mirror those that have been occurring internationally on a large scale. In late March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services coordinated an airlift of 500,000 swabs and sample testing kits from Italy to the United States. A 23.5-hour flight from China to Europe brought four million face masks and other supplies to hospitals in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.